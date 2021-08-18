Motorcyclist drags colleague to court for punching his mother.

”Because I dress well, many passengers prefer to ride with me. Uwani is envious of me.

”On that fateful day, he punched me on the lips because he said I jumped the queue to a passenger.

”He also insulted my mother. I have been battling with toothache since the incident and prayed the court to sanction Uwani,” he said.

The defendant, Uwani, told the court that Alhassan was fond of jumping the queue and picking passengers when it was not his turn.

Uwani admitted that he chained and locked Alhassan’s motorcycle.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, after listening to the parties, ordered the Chairman of the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria in Kaduna to settle his members’ differences amicably.