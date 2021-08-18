RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Motorcyclist drags colleague to court for punching his mother

A commercial motorcyclist, Salisu Alhassan, on Wednesday dragged his colleague, Baban Uwani, before a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State for punching him on the lips and insulting his mother.

Alhassan, said that he and Uwani pick passengers from the stadium roundabout in Kaduna.

”Because I dress well, many passengers prefer to ride with me. Uwani is envious of me.

”On that fateful day, he punched me on the lips because he said I jumped the queue to a passenger.

”He also insulted my mother. I have been battling with toothache since the incident and prayed the court to sanction Uwani,” he said.

The defendant, Uwani, told the court that Alhassan was fond of jumping the queue and picking passengers when it was not his turn.

Uwani admitted that he chained and locked Alhassan’s motorcycle.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, after listening to the parties, ordered the Chairman of the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria in Kaduna to settle his members’ differences amicably.

He adjourned the case to Aug. 23 for report of settlement.

