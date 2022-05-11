Motorcyclist blames alcohol after defiling his 10-year-old in-law

The defilement came to the known after the victim branched a chemist to report the matter while running an errand.

The victim reportedly told the chemist that her aunt’s husband had carnal knowledge of her, and she informed her, she was shunned.

Narrating the incident, a community member Patrick Adem, said the suspect was consequently trailed down and arrested.

According to the community resident, Godwin confessed to the crime.

Adem’s words: “The whole thing started around 10pm on Saturday; about 15 men in the Kanshio community, Makurdi, brought Godwin to my friend’s house. My friend’s name is Mfe Shaminja, he is an in-law to Godwin’s wife.

“Shaminja was not around when the crowd came, but when I saw the crowd, I moved closer to know what happened and they narrated what Godwin did.

“They said the young girl went to buy something at a chemist and when she saw a nurse, she started complaining of a severe stomach ache.

“When the woman asked her what happened, she said her aunt’s husband had been having sex with her and that she told her aunt but she didn’t believe her. So, it was the nurse that raised the alarm and people went to apprehend Godwin at his house.

“It was when they started asking for Godwin’s wife’s mother that they came to where Shaminja stays because their mother lives with him. I saw Godwin being questioned and he didn’t deny. He (Godwin) said he had issues with his wife, left home and was drunk when he returned home.

“He said he went to sleep where the children slept and the incident happened there. He said it happened once, but the young girl said he had slept with her up to three times. The girl is about 10-year-old.”