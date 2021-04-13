Motorcycle passenger, child die in Anambra accidents

“The child was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. His body has been deposited at Wisdom Mortuary, Nteje,” he said.

While condoling with the families of the deceased, the sector commander, urged motorists to always exercise patience and avoid unnecessary speeding on the road.

“I’m appealing to motorists to avoid driving when there is poor visibility especially when it is raining. If they cannot see properly, they can park off the road to avoid unnecessary crash.

“Motorcycle riders and their passengers should always wear crash helmets and put on reflective clothes while riding at night so they can be seen by motorists.