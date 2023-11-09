ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Motorboy absconds with truck loaded with 600 bags of cement

Damilare Famuyiwa

A truck manager from the company reported that efforts to locate the loaded truck and the motorboy had become futile.

The truck was loaded with 600 bags of cement [Facebook/ BUA cement]
The truck was loaded with 600 bags of cement [Facebook/ BUA cement]

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the truck driver, Adelakun Joshua handed over the vehicle to Johnson to load at the Dangote Cement Plant in Ibese, Ogun State.

To the surprise of Joshua, Johnson went away with the truck after loading it with cement.

According to a truck manager, Issa Saheed, attached to the Ifytex Company, Ibese, who reported the theft at the Imashayi Police Division, the vehicle, with number plate WDL 643 XA was given to the driver, adding that efforts to locate the loaded truck and the motorboy had become futile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola said the motorboy was unknown to the company that employed the truck driver.

She, however, noted that the driver was helping in the investigation of the incident.

Her words: “The incident was reported by the truck manager. We are investigating the incident. The truck driver is also assisting in locating the whereabouts of the truck.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodu, has noted the high rates of conspiracy of drivers and their motorboy in stealing trucks. To check this new trend, there will be more stop-and-search of trucks on the roads.”

This development happened a few weeks after policemen from Zone 2 Command, Onikan in Lagos, arrested four tanker drivers, and a motorboy for stealing tonnes of base oil worth over ₦2 billion belonging to a lubricant and grease manufacturing company.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested suspects were identified as - Gambo, okafor, Anyanha, Tochukwu Obiora, and Saheed.

The drivers were said to have been undersupplying base oil to the company over the years by allegedly manipulating the metres.

The company’s management, however, observed that the accused tanker drivers have been undersupplying base oil to, and have defrauded it of over ₦2 billion between March 2019 and October 2023.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG defends ₦2.17trn supplementary budget against Peter Obi's claims

FG defends ₦2.17trn supplementary budget against Peter Obi's claims

Atiku in Kogi to join Dino Melaye's final campaign ahead of Nov 11 election

Atiku in Kogi to join Dino Melaye's final campaign ahead of Nov 11 election

NDIC tasks secondary school students in Enugu on financial prudence

NDIC tasks secondary school students in Enugu on financial prudence

Keyamo warns NLC, TUC to end politicisation of labour movement

Keyamo warns NLC, TUC to end politicisation of labour movement

Commercial bus drivers lament low patronage in Onitsha due to fuel price hike

Commercial bus drivers lament low patronage in Onitsha due to fuel price hike

2023 Supplementary Budget, bold response to address economic challenges - FG tells Obi

2023 Supplementary Budget, bold response to address economic challenges - FG tells Obi

New NSCDC Commandant, Danjuma assumes duty in Jigawa, charges officers on discipline

New NSCDC Commandant, Danjuma assumes duty in Jigawa, charges officers on discipline

Stop misreprsenting facts for your politics – Information Minister warns Peter Obi

Stop misreprsenting facts for your politics – Information Minister warns Peter Obi

Nigerian military records 27.9% female participation in peacekeeping operations - CDS

Nigerian military records 27.9% female participation in peacekeeping operations - CDS

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Self-styled preacher Tsietsi Makiti who proclaimed himself Pope of Gabola church

Inside church where worshipers are served beer, alcohol & baptized with liquor

File image of police vehicle patrolling the streets

Policeman fires shots in dramatic fight with businessman over lady in nightclub

Married men rizz

Screenshots of married men hitting on others sets X ablaze

American YouTuber MrBeast

American YouTuber MrBeast wows social media after drilling 52 wells in Kenya