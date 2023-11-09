Motorboy absconds with truck loaded with 600 bags of cement

It was gathered that the truck driver, Adelakun Joshua handed over the vehicle to Johnson to load at the Dangote Cement Plant in Ibese, Ogun State.

To the surprise of Joshua, Johnson went away with the truck after loading it with cement.

According to a truck manager, Issa Saheed, attached to the Ifytex Company, Ibese, who reported the theft at the Imashayi Police Division, the vehicle, with number plate WDL 643 XA was given to the driver, adding that efforts to locate the loaded truck and the motorboy had become futile.

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola said the motorboy was unknown to the company that employed the truck driver.

She, however, noted that the driver was helping in the investigation of the incident.

Her words: “The incident was reported by the truck manager. We are investigating the incident. The truck driver is also assisting in locating the whereabouts of the truck.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodu, has noted the high rates of conspiracy of drivers and their motorboy in stealing trucks. To check this new trend, there will be more stop-and-search of trucks on the roads.”

This development happened a few weeks after policemen from Zone 2 Command, Onikan in Lagos, arrested four tanker drivers, and a motorboy for stealing tonnes of base oil worth over ₦2 billion belonging to a lubricant and grease manufacturing company.

The arrested suspects were identified as - Gambo, okafor, Anyanha, Tochukwu Obiora, and Saheed.

The drivers were said to have been undersupplying base oil to the company over the years by allegedly manipulating the metres.