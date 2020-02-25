Mother of slain footballer, Tiyamiyu Kazeem, has broken her silence over the death of her son, accusing operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of frequent harassment.

Pulse had earlier reported that Tiyamiyu, who until his death, played for Remo Stars Football Club, was allegedly pushed out of a moving vehicle by an officer of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Tiyamiyu, according to Remo Stars, was driving in Sagamu with a teammate Sanni Abubakar, when they were stopped by SARS officers, who accused them of being internet criminals.

Kazeem's mother lamented how SARS officials were fond of accosting her son, who was born on August 7, 1994, prior to his death.

According to her, two weeks before Kazeem's death, he called her and complained of harassment by SARS operatives.

IGP Mohammed Adamu commiserate with the family and friends of late Tiamiyu Kazeem. [Daily Post]

Kazeem's mother said her son had on several occasions called his father to come to his rescue.

She said, “Two weeks before his death, my son complained that operatives of SARS usually surround his car. In fact, he called his father on many of these occasions.

“There was a certain day that his elder brother’s wife put to bed and he was at the hospital. Just as he went in, I was called that SARS operatives had surrounded his car. I rose and went there and on getting there, I met them.

“I called one of their bosses immediately because, during Gbenga Daniel’s tenure, I served all policemen in the state souvenirs whenever they had meetings. So, he told them to leave my son alone and they did. They told me they were sorry and I told them they should be sorry for themselves."

Kazeem's mother continued, “He usually wore his club’s jersey. He cherished the jersey more than any other cloth. I washed his jerseys almost every day, and his boots too. He had up to 15 pairs of boots. Whenever he wears a white jersey, he would match it with a white pair of socks. His jersey and socks always match. He was in one of his jerseys that Saturday when the incident happened.

“He woke up on that Saturday morning and said he wanted to get to his manager’s place. After he left, I called him around a few minutes past 11 am to tell him that his food was ready.

“The person with him said he stepped down from his vehicle to buy something and before he came back, there were SARS operatives seated in his car.

“They took his phone and interrogated him. He told them he was a footballer. And he was whisked to Abeokuta in their vehicle during which the incident happened.”

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Remo Stars football player, who allegedly died in the hands of SARS operatives who arrested him in Sagamu on Saturday, February 22.

The governor promised that the state government will ensure that the deceased's family is not abandoned.