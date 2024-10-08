ADVERTISEMENT
Mother of 8 seeks divorce, fears disobeying husband will lead to sin against God

News Agency Of Nigeria

The wife was ready to return the ₦15,000 dowry her husband paid to redeem herself from the marriage.

NAN reports that Khul’i is divorced for compensation, a wife returns her dowry or pays some other sum to her husband in order to obtain a divorce.

The complainant’s counsel Sani Shehu, stated that his client filed for divorce because she could no longer obey her husband and feared sinning against God. He explained that the complainant was ready to return the ₦15,000 dowry her husband paid to redeem herself from the marriage. On his part, the defendant said he still loves his wife.

"But since she has made up her mind to go, I agree to her terms,” she said.

Judge Malam Anas Khalifa said Khul’i was a right given to women in Islam to redeem themselves from marriage by returning dowry. He asked the complainant’s counsel if they had the dowry on the ground and he said no, promising to bring the money on Wednesday.

The Judge adjourned until Wednesday for a ruling.

News Agency Of Nigeria

