Mother of 6 begs court to validate husband’s interest in marriage

”I want to know my stand in this marriage and I want him to take care of our children’s education and other needs,” she said.

On his part, the defendant said he had no intention of divorcing his wife.

“I wanted her to learn a lesson. She’s in the habit of disobeying me and leaving our home without my permission.

“I am currently renovating our apartment and work will be completed in two weeks.

“She can return home after the renovations,” he said.

On the issue of their children’s education, the defendant promised to enrol them in school soon.