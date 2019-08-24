However, a tenant, whose belonging were said to have been found at the scene of the incident, is being accused of the crime. The tenant had fled home since the incident happened.

Sources said the husband of the woman had gone to work while her children were attending summer classes. The perpetrator was said to have broken into the woman’s room where he raped her and killed her in the process.

Sources said one of the deceased’s children saw the tenant on a motorcycle while returning from the summer class on Thursday but was unsuspecting of any occurrence at home at that moment.

The spokesperson for the Ekiti State Police Command, Caleb Ikechukwu, who confirmed the incident, said the perpetrator, “after raping the woman, also strangled her.”

Ikechukwu said medical examination conducted on the deceased at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital confirmed that she was raped before being strangled by her assailant.

He added, “Medical examination confirmed the above but we have not been able to ascertain who actually committed the crime and what led to that. Apart from this, we saw condom and semen at the scene of the crime, which pointed to the fact she was raped.

“We were told that a man, who was a neighbour, actually did it and fled. We have yet to arrest the man, but proper security arrangements have been made that would ensure his arrest.”

Ikechukwu said the deceased’s husband had deposited the corpse at EKSUTH Morgue while investigation was ongoing on the matter.