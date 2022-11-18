Mother of 2 tortures 11-year-old maid to d*ath in Jos over masturbation

The suspect, a microbiologist with one of the research institutes in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, reportedly forced Joshua to sit in a container filled with hot water.

It was gathered that the hot water burnt the teenager’s buttocks, after which she died in a hospital on Monday, November 14, 2022.

It was gathered that the assault victim was from Kebbi State, and she fled from insecurity in her community before some supposed helper took her to serve in the suspect’s family home in Jos.

According to a source, the suspect, aside from subjecting the deceased to beating, refused to enroll her in school since she took the girl.

Grace Pam, the Plateau State Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), whose office is following up on the assault case, expressed conviction that considering the number of scars and wounds on the deceased’s body, her the mother of two must have subjected her to a series of torture, during the period she was with the family.

Her words: “Our attention was called to the situation, on Monday, by a staff in the hospital, who said that an 11-year-old girl was seriously beaten and injured by her guardian, in Vom.

“The girl had scars and burns on her body. We were told that she was taken to Mandela hospital in Kaduna Vom before she was referred to Jos.

“When some of our staff met with the suspect at the Police Station in Vom where she was detained, she confessed she had been beating her and claimed the girl used to masturbate, so she was punishing her so that she could stop.

“She claimed she did not know what used to come over her because she felt bad anytime she beats the child.”