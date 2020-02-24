An emotional woman whose 9-year-old son has suffered incessant bullying at school and has consequently been threatening to kill himself has shared a video of the youngster crying.

In the video, Quaden who was born with Achondroplasia, a form of Dwarfism, is seen crying and saying he would commit suicide.

His mother Bayles could be heard in the video ranting about the plight of her son before breaking down in tears.

“I’ve just picked up my son from school, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the principal, and I want people [to] know, parents, educators, teachers, this is the effects that bullying has, this is what bullying does,” Bayles said.

She told SBS that she arrived at school to find female students “patting him on the head like a puppy” while passing disparaging comments about his height.

“She was patting him on the head like a little puppy. My daughter and I looked at each other and we made signals to him to ask if you are right, and he was like ‘no’ and he was looking at me horrified, like ‘don’t make a scene mum’.

“You could tell he was very uncomfortable but he was so good at trying to shrug things off, he doesn’t want people to know how much it’s affecting him, he’s so strong and confident but it’s times like these when you just see him crumble. It was just heartbreaking to watch, it made me feel helpless.” Bayles lamented.

Her motive for posting the video is to raise awareness about bullying and how it is causing many children with disabilities to kill themselves.

The video is so touching that it has so far got over 19 million views on Facebook with many users reacting to the global canker.