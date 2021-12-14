RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Mother, hospital worker arrested for allegedly selling newborn baby for N.4m in Ebonyi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Ebonyi, on Tuesday said it arrested three women suspected of child trafficking and kidnapping in the state.

Mother, hospital worker arrested for allegedly selling newborn baby for N.4m in Ebonyi.
Mother, hospital worker arrested for allegedly selling newborn baby for N.4m in Ebonyi.

In a statement in Abakaliki, DSP Loveth Odah, the command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said that two of the suspects, a mother and nurse, conspired to sell a new born for N400,000.

Recommended articles

“The Police, attached to the Izzi Divisional Headquarters of the Command arrested three female suspects for child trafficking.

“The Police also recovered two babies, male and female, of between the ages of three days and two weeks old, respectively.

“The suspects were arrested on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 following a report to the Divisional Police Officer by a concerned citizen of the area, who alleged that one of the suspects was seen with two new born babies suspected to have been stolen.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the suspects is the biological mother of the male child.

“She delivered the baby on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at Mama Samuel Maternity Home, Ndi-Eche Igbeagu in Izzi LGA of the state.

“A single mother of five, Ndidiamaka sold her new-born baby to the second suspect Chinenye Idam at the cost of N400, 000.

“On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Chinenye Idam visited the Maternity home as agreed, paid the hospital bill of N14, 000, and a cash of N400,000 to Ndidiamaka who in turn handed over the baby to her.

“Ndidiamaka, mother of the baby went back to the village claiming that her new-born baby died after delivery, but the village head and other family members insisted on knowing the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death.

“The suspect now led the village head and other family members to Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Annex, Nwezenyi, where she attended ante-natal before her delivery to seek the assistance of the nurses in tracing the suspect.

“The suspect is also a staff of Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, which led to the arrest and recovery of the baby.

“The circumstances surrounding the trafficking of the second baby is still under investigation,” the statement explained.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, Mr Aliyu Garba has directed that the babies be accorded proper medical care while in government custody.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

8 million people receive COVID-19 vaccines in 10 months

8 million people receive COVID-19 vaccines in 10 months

Court dismisses 11 of 20 fraud charges against former FCT Minister’s son

Court dismisses 11 of 20 fraud charges against former FCT Minister’s son

Matawalle vows to donate 5 Hilux vehicles to Niger Republic to end banditry

Matawalle vows to donate 5 Hilux vehicles to Niger Republic to end banditry

Buhari appoints Sambo to fill one of two vacant ministerial positions

Buhari appoints Sambo to fill one of two vacant ministerial positions

Don’t engage in local politics, NYSC DG warns corps members

Don’t engage in local politics, NYSC DG warns corps members

Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm INEC, NPC Commissioners

Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm INEC, NPC Commissioners

Arraignment of Fani-Kayode over alleged medical reports forgery stalled

Arraignment of Fani-Kayode over alleged medical reports forgery stalled

Troops kill 6 Boko Haram terrorists, recover arms in Adamawa

Troops kill 6 Boko Haram terrorists, recover arms in Adamawa

Nigeria soft pedals, may not retaliate on UK, Canada travel ban

Nigeria soft pedals, may not retaliate on UK, Canada travel ban

Trending

Watch video: Female secondary school student smokes and others play ludo in class

Female SHS students smoke in class

Truck reportedly crushes school students in Ojodu Berger, Lagos

Truck runs into school students in Lagos (Twitter @Trafficbutter)

Police detain 3 Dowen students over Sylvester Oromoni's death

Sylvester Oromoni (inset) allegedly died from wounds inflicted by his peers (Punch)

Suspect arrested for using noodles to smuggle 2,863 ATM cards gets N50 million bail

Ishaq Abubakar [EFCC]