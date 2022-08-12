Mother grieves as hospital withhold son’s corpse over accumulated bill in Plateau.

Ali, a former laborer at a construction site in Jos broke his spinal cord in an auto crash in the third week of January, and had been bedridden ever since, said his mother.

The 39 year-old was traveling to the village before the accident, she said.

According to her, she had single handedly raised seven children from hawking chicken and beef in the streets of Jos. Her husband, Ali Gyang – a former employee of the defunct Nigerian Airways died in December 1997, she added.

Ali’s accident she explained caused her to empty all of her savings and as well borrow as much as N200,000 for his drugs, diagnoses and a series of blood transfusions.

This is excluding the N600,000 bill demanded for his surgery which she said she could not raise.

“Each time I try to hawk and gather some money, one issue will come up,” she added.

“There was a day I was hawking and my daughter called to tell me of an urgent need for three pints of blood which forced me to scream in shock. It took a woman who was observing to help me out with some money to settle the bill which was about N30,000.

“So far we have transfused him with 15 pints of blood,” she added. The National Blood Transfusion Centre in Jos charges at least N10,000 for each pint.

Ali passed on Sunday night August 7, 2022, after taking his last pint of blood, said the weeping widow.