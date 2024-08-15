ADVERTISEMENT
Court gives mother custody of 2 kids, orders ex-husband to pay ₦50k monthly each

The ex-husband will also cover his children’s medical expenses and clothing when needed and have unfettered access to his children.

The judge, Muhammad Wakili ordered Munir to pay ₦50,000 monthly per child for their upkeep and also to pay the fees in a school of his choice. Wakili said that the respondent should also cover his children’s medical expenses and clothing when needed and have unfettered access to his children.

He cited Section 16(1) of the Area Court Repeal and Enactment Act, 2010 which states that the interest of the child should be paramount. Earlier, the plaintiff who got divorced from the respondent in April 2023, approached the court for confirmation of custody of her children ages 13 and 14.

She sought an order of the court to make the respondent pay ₦200,000 monthly per child for maintenance, change their Western and Islamiyya school, and pay their fees and transportation.

The respondent through his counsel, Yakubu Oaikhena said that Islamically it is the right of the father to decide schools for the children adding that the plaintiff did not show the reason why their schools should be changed.

He submitted that he would be able to pay ₦50,000 monthly per child for upkeep when schools are not in session as they attend boarding schools.

