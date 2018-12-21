It was gathered that her son, Vincent Mkandla and his wife, Susan, have been spreading a rumour that Emily was a witch which prompted her to take the decision of evicting them.

According to a report by iHarare, the mother and her son had been living together peacefully before he married Susan.

Emily explained that the rumour has spread around the town of St. Peters and residents around have brandished her as a witch.

She said, "I never had any problems with my son until he married his wife. It is so disheartening to note that Vincent sided with his wife, so I had no option than to tell them to leave my homestead.

"After they left, they lived just a stone throw away from here but they made sure never to set foot in my homestead. Now they have relocated and I am not sure where they live."

It was also gathered that Vincent and his wife have deprived Emily the opportunity to see her grandchildren.