Police public relations officer, Haruna Muhammed, who confirmed the story, said Ngozi Ede and her daughter, Kosiso, arranged and sold the baby for N250,000.

"Police detectives attached to the Awada Division arrested one Ngozi Ede, female, aged 42 years, and her daughter, Kosiso Ede, female, aged 17 years of No. 4 Ukaegbu Junction, Awada.

“The suspects conspired and stole one Mesoma Ikoko, aged four years, from the custody of her mother, one Nneka Ikoko, of the Mammy Market, Army Barracks, Onitsha," the police spokesperson stated.

Muhammed said preliminary investigation led to the arrest of 45-year-old Ifeoma Okeke who collected the child from the suspects and handed her over to one Ifeoma Okonkwo of Eke Nkpor.

He disclosed that the baby has been recovered and handed over to her mother, adding that the sum of N250,000 made as part payment was recovered as exhibit.

The PPRO further explained that the case is under investigation and consequently the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.