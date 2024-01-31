ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra woman blames economy after she tried to sell 2 sons for ₦2 million

The woman’s eldest daughter, a 17-year-old, was also arrested for being part of the scheme.

Mother, daughter caught selling sons, aged 9 and 7 for ₦2 million in Anambra [NAN]
Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, told newsmen on Wednesday in Awka that the woman’s eldest daughter, a 17-year-old, was also arrested for being part of the scheme.

Obinabo said the accused and her eldest daughter were arrested when she (the commissioner) posed as a potential buyer of the boys after she got the hint of the transaction.

I heard about the transaction and decided to pose as a buyer. The suspect told me she would sell the boys at the sum of ₦2 million but after serious negotiations, she settled for ₦1.8million.

“The culprits stayed at Okija in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state, but we lured them to Awka to seal the transaction and they were eventually arrested.

“The state government condemns this kind of act and will continue to intensify efforts to eradicate such crimes.

“The suspects will be handed over to the police and will be prosecuted accordingly,’’ she said.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the suspect, an indigene of Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra, said she decided to sell the two boys because of economic hardship.

She said she has 11 children, but could not afford to cater for them, hence her decision.

I had only two kids before the death of my husband and had the other nine children for other men. Ever since, it has been difficult to adequately care for and support them.

“This is my first attempt. I only developed an interest in the business of selling children after my neighbour successfully sold one of her kids.

“I planned to do the business alongside my eldest daughter because the money will also be used to advance her tertiary education,’’ she stated.

After the suspect fielded the questions, the commissioner ordered that her other children be taken into the state government’s custody for proper care. Obinabo said that plans were underway to arrest the suspect’s neighbour after which contact tracing would follow to retrieve the child she sold.

