Carly Ann Harris who killed her daughter Amelia Brooke Harris, found guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

She denied the murder, explaining to doctors she was a fallen angel chosen by God and needed to prove her faith by 'offering' her little girl.

According to a psychiatrist she appeared to have experienced 'paranoid and religious delusions' and believed she had to kill Amelia to save the world and was being tested by God who would then return her daughter to her.

The jury after hearing the psychiatrist special verdict for both defense and prosecuting counsels agreed that Harris was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

Justice Simon Picken of the Newport Crown Court sentenced her to hospital without a limit of time.

According to report, Amelia's teenage brother found her body, wrapped in a sheet, on a table in their garden in Trealaw, Rhondda, South Wales, on June 8.