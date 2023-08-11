ADVERTISEMENT
Mother and daughter lose their lives as bus crashes into shops

Damilare Famuyiwa

The bus driver reportedly took to his heels following the accident to escape being lynched by mob.

The ill-fated vehicle was later seen stuck around a gutter beside the road, crossing the gutter [Punch]
The ill-fated vehicle was later seen stuck around a gutter beside the road, crossing the gutter [Punch]

It was gathered that another trader was injured as a bus rammed into some shops along the roadside opposite Toluwalase Hall, Governor’s Road, Ikotun, Lagos.

According to an eyewitness, who gave his name as Tayo, the bus driver fled when he was almost lynched by passersby who gathered at the scene of the accident.

It is a Hummer bus, it probably lost its brake. It rammed into the shops and cleared about five shops. A woman and her daughter were crushed and confirmed dead when rushed to the hospital.” Tayo said.

Another source, who spoke on the matter on a condition of anonymity, stated that the woman was killed while trying to save her child.

She was rushing to go and save her daughter but unfortunately, the bus crushed the two of them. The driver ran away when people descended on him.” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Ikotun, Adagba Johnson stated, “I’m aware, our men are there.”

Meanwhile, another source said the police went after the reportedly fleeing driver.

“I think the driver is inside the police van,” the source said as a police van sped past the scene.

The Lagos Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Babatunde Farinloye, also confirmed the incident, saying, “My men are there, they are aware, I will give more details.”

The ill-fated vehicle was later seen stuck around a gutter beside the road, crossing the gutter.

The deceased have been deposited in a morgue.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

