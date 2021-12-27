RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Mother, 2 daughters die in Boxing Day crash

A Sunday auto crash at Itako, Ijebu-Ife in Ogun State, claimed the lives of a woman and her two daughters.

FRSC rescue team during an accident in Onitsha. [NAN]
A truck and a Ford SUV were involved in the accident.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesman of Ogun State’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

He said the accident occurred at 12:30 p.m. and was caused by excessive speeding by the driver of the Ford SUV who sped into the truck.

He said only one of the four persons involved in the accident survived.

“The Ford SUV was on its way from Lagos and heading towards the eastern part of the country when it rammed into a stationary Dangote articulated vehicle having lost control of the vehicle.

“The husband of the woman stays overseas and the driver was employed as the family driver. The driver is in police custody."

Akinbiyi said also that FRSC operatives deposited the corpses at the morgue of Goshen Hospital, Ijebu-Ife while the vehicles involved I the accident were taken to Ijebu Ife Divisional Police Station.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased, advising drivers to avoid excessive speeding and dangerous driving particularly during the harmattan season.

