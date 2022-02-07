The defendants, both residents of Ago-Ibira, are standing trial in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court on a two-count of conspiracy and stealing from the Mosque.
Mosque Secretary, Treasurer dragged to court for allegedly stealing N605,000
The Police in Ibadan have arraigned the Secretary and Treasurer of Ago-Ibira Central Mosque, Mokola, Ibadan, Abdulateef Jimoh, 46, and Abdulrahman Jimoh, 43, for alleged theft of N605,000.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Gbemisola Adedeji, told the court that they allegedly conspired to commit the offences.
Adedeji said that the suspects, being the secretary and treasurer of the Ago-Ibira Central Mosque, stole the money entrusted in their care between 2018 and 2021.
The prosecutor alleged that the duo stole the money, which they were meant to deposit into a first generation bank that the Mosque had an account with.
She said the offences contravene sections 516 and 390 (9) of the Oyo State Criminal Code Laws of 2000.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Counsel to the defendants, Mr Sunday Adediran applied for their bail in the most liberal terms
The Senior Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Akande, granted them bail in the sum of N200, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.
Akande adjourned the matter until March 15, for further hearing.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng