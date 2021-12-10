The Washathon train has taken off in September 2021. Thus far, It has toured key cities in the South west and South south region; Lagos, Ibadan, Akure, Uyo and Port Harcourt. So far, the campaign has been exciting, engaging and rewarding for the participants as they have been able to experience the superior grease cutting power of the brand while having fun with the Brand Ambassador Tolani of @diaryofakitchenlover and winning loads of prizes.
Morning Fresh wraps up her wash-a-thon campaign as @diaryofakitchenlover storms Abuja with her team
Morning Fresh, Nigeria’s bestselling dishwashing liquid is set to visit the “Center of Unity”, Abuja in her Wash-a-thon campaign this Saturday, 11th December.
This weekend, Morning Fresh Washathon train is coming to Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja fresher and with more fun! It promises to bring loads of fun games and exciting activities with gifts to be won.
@diaryofakitchenlover will be preparing sumptuous meals. The superior dishwasher also get to be crowned. You do not want to miss this!
For more information, please follow @morningfreshng on all social media platforms. You can also check out the hashtag #Morningfresh #MorningfreshWashAthon on Instagram for highlights on the tour.
Morning Fresh is Nigeria's No. 1 best-selling dishwashing liquid soap with superior grease-cutting power. Available in the Original, Zesty Lemon and Antibacterial variants, Morning Fresh has been cleaning dishes of Nigerian families since early 1990’s.
----
#FeaturebyMorningFresh
