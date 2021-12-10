Morning Fresh wraps up her wash-a-thon campaign as @diaryofakitchenlover storms Abuja with her team

The Washathon train has taken off in September 2021. Thus far, It has toured key cities in the South west and South south region; Lagos, Ibadan, Akure, Uyo and Port Harcourt. So far, the campaign has been exciting, engaging and rewarding for the participants as they have been able to experience the superior grease cutting power of the brand while having fun with the Brand Ambassador Tolani of @diaryofakitchenlover and winning loads of prizes.