More than big: itel releases A58 series at best value prices

The itel A58 series is coming in hot on the heels of the success story of the itel A56 series which itel recently lauded for selling over 5 million units since its launch in the mobile market.

The itel A58 series lives up to its slogan as it comes packed with a 4000mAh battery, a 6.6-inch FullScreen display, a 2.5D screen design and a 20:9 golden aspect ratio that makes visual experiences more immersive and pleasant for users. With its 1612*720 HD resolution, details are made clearer, vivid, and brighter on the itel A58.

Upgrades On The itel A58

Compared to last year’s A56, the itel A58 has been upgraded in 4 key areas for optimal consumer satisfaction. The itel A58’s 6.6’-inch screen is bigger and has a wider and clearer visual impact compared to itel A56’s 6.0’-inch screen. The itel A58 also comes with a Waterdrop FullScreen design and 2.5D curved edges that is stylish, more immersive, and better visual experience. With its 20:9 golden screen ratio and higher HD screen resolution, the itel A58 has a more comfortable one-hand grip for one-hand operations.

Bigger Battery For Bigger Fun

For longer hours of play and fun, the itel A58 series comes packed with a 4000mAh big battery. Users can get 28 days of standby time, 121 hours of music playtime, 27 hours of uninterrupted phone calls with friends, family, and acquaintances, and 15 hours of nonstop video playtime.

The battery life of the itel A58 series can as well be extended with the Power Saving and Ultra Power Saving Modes, and the inbuilt AI Power Master. With the Power Saving Mode, users can gain an extra 2 hours of entertainment compared to a normal 4000mAh battery, while the Ultra Power Saving Mode can help users reduce power consumption on their itel A58 smartphone to the lowest level. With this mode, users can still gain up to 10 days of companionship. This is because the itel A58’s battery works with AI to optimize usage and understand users’ needs.

Better Design For A Classy Experience

itel did not scrimp on the features of the itel A58 series. itel A58 is more fashionable and beautiful than the itel A56. It also comes with dual unlock (face unlock and fingerprint unlock) for better security, sufficient memory for users to have fun and play with, and the smartphone is of high quality and very stable operations.

The itel A58 series comes with a unique texture design and trendy colours that magnify the visual and holding experience of the smartphone. The large camera lens of the itel A58 series is equipped with 5MP pixels and AI Selfie to help you record clear and vivid memories that matter to you.

‘We pay close attention to our consumers’ needs, and we try our utmost best to provide products that will satisfy and make life easier to enjoy for them. Our latest product, the itel A58 series, is on par with what our consumers want, and we are sure that they will not be disappointed.’ Says Oke Umurhohwo, itel’s Marketing Manager for West Africa.

The itel A58 is of definitive high quality. The smartphone is resistant to ordinary drops and is designed to resist functional and design faults when it falls from a height. Functional failures also cannot occur with the itel A58 series as it is dust and moisture-proof.

The smartphone is also safe to use at extreme temperatures and remains firm and stable even when subjected to external pressure or sharp objects.

The itel A58 series is available in three beautiful colours and can be purchased in itel authorized phone stores nationwide for 39,800 naira.

Win A Car In The itel A58 BIG DAY Promo

To sweeten the pot, itel will be rewarding customers with a brand-new car, itel A58 smartphones, itel accessories, and other instant gifts in the itel A58 BIG DAY Promo this February.

To enjoy this offer, customers are to purchase the itel A58, itel S17, and itel P37 in itel authorized phone stores nationwide, get a scratch card from the sales representative, scratch the card, and win whatever is on the scratch card instantly from 1st to 28th February 2022. Visit itel’s social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to learn more about this offer.

