More policewomen to be deployed for stop-and-search to frisk female citizens 'intimately'

Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, made the announcement during the media parade of an 11-member gang that was arrested for kidnapping.

The two women in the gang were allegedly used to transport weapons across state lines.

One of the women, identified as Aisha Ibrahim, confessed at the media parade that she moved weapons for the gang from Nasarawa to Kaduna State.

Mba said the women moved the weapons hiding behind their gender and mode of dressing, as well as using the 'innocence that's naturally associated with the womanhood' to fool law enforcement officers.

He said deploying female officers to stop-and-search operations would address the situation.

"You'll gradually begin to see women participating in stop-and-search operations on our major cities and highways so that we'll be able to frisk female citizens as closely and as intimately as we do to their male counterparts," he said.