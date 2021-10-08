RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

More policewomen to be deployed for stop-and-search to frisk female citizens 'intimately'

The Force believes women are being used to fool male officers at stop-and-search operations.

Policewomen will frisk female citizens more closely, the Force says (image used for illustration)
The Nigeria Police Force announced this week that it will deploy more policewomen to stop-and-search operations to allow more close examination of potential female criminals.

Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, made the announcement during the media parade of an 11-member gang that was arrested for kidnapping.

The two women in the gang were allegedly used to transport weapons across state lines.

One of the women, identified as Aisha Ibrahim, confessed at the media parade that she moved weapons for the gang from Nasarawa to Kaduna State.

Mba said the women moved the weapons hiding behind their gender and mode of dressing, as well as using the 'innocence that's naturally associated with the womanhood' to fool law enforcement officers.

He said deploying female officers to stop-and-search operations would address the situation.

"You'll gradually begin to see women participating in stop-and-search operations on our major cities and highways so that we'll be able to frisk female citizens as closely and as intimately as we do to their male counterparts," he said.

The Force has repeatedly told officers to desist from stop-and-search operations except in special emergency cases, but officers still routinely carry them out all over the country.

