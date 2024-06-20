ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

More people should die so I can get more jobs - Ghanaian grave tiler prays

Gideon Nicholas Day

A Ghanaian grave tiler has sparked controversy with his remarks, stating that he wishes for people to die so he can get more job opportunities. The tiler, who was seen sitting on a freshly tiled grave, made the shocking statement in a video that has gone viral.

You people should die so I can get more jobs - Ghanaian grave tiler announces
You people should die so I can get more jobs - Ghanaian grave tiler announces

"We don't wish for the death of our fellow human beings, but you people should die so that I can get more job opportunities," he said nonchalantly.

Recommended articles

His words have been met with widespread outrage and condemnation.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of empathy and respect for the dead and their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remarks have ignited a heated debate on social media. Twitter user KNUST ZADDY (@SolomonAbugah) commented, "If he is a professional tiler, he won’t be working on graves. Professional tilers get better jobs."

Another user, PACHECO (@Pachecolart77), humorously responded, "As he dey pray say make menners die, then we too for pray hard for long life ooo. Coz any bro Wey go slack in prayers n)) den dema cocoa season be that ooo 😂😂😂."

Nhyiraba Baffour (@Ahwene_Pa_Nkasa) pondered a deeper question, stating, "This has been lingering in my thoughts. What is the prayer point of mortuary attendants, coffin makers, and gravesite workers and all those who work on the dead?"

ADVERTISEMENT

The grave tiler's comments have raised important discussions about the livelihoods of those who work in the death industry and the ethical considerations surrounding their professions.

In 2020, Solomon Nyarko, a 35-year-old mortuary attendant, admitted that his daily prayer is for people to die so he can earn money to support his family.

Nyarko, who has always aspired to be a mortuary attendant, clarified that it isn't his personal wish for people to die, but given his profession, he explained, "If people don’t die, then I am out of a job. So, automatically, my prayer is for people to die so I can eat."

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest 5 suspected Kidnappers, 1 car snatcher in Kaduna

Police arrest 5 suspected Kidnappers, 1 car snatcher in Kaduna

Gov Ododo signs 7 bills into law in 1 day

Gov Ododo signs 7 bills into law in 1 day

WAEC to gradually eliminate use of papers in examinations

WAEC to gradually eliminate use of papers in examinations

Party mourns as Lagos APC chieftain dies in Mecca

Party mourns as Lagos APC chieftain dies in Mecca

Don't use carbonated drink, seasoning for cholera treatment - Expert warns

Don't use carbonated drink, seasoning for cholera treatment - Expert warns

Tension in Kaduna as protesters storm govt house, demand El-Rufai's arrest

Tension in Kaduna as protesters storm govt house, demand El-Rufai's arrest

Emirship Tussle: Victory for Bayero as court nullifies Sanusi's reinstatement

Emirship Tussle: Victory for Bayero as court nullifies Sanusi's reinstatement

12-year-old girl in Kasoa builds solar system to save babies in incubators

12-year-old girl in Kasoa builds solar system to save babies in incubators

Group advocates for police neutrality in Rivers local council crisis

Group advocates for police neutrality in Rivers local council crisis

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Chinese woman crying [Shutterstock]

Nigerian boy swindles Chinese woman of $50, court orders funds sent to FG account

He tried to run when the Police stopped the vehicle for a search [Core TV News]

Man lands in police net after being caught with human skulls, other body parts

Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Mr Francis Alonyenu [NAN]

Armed robbers kill Plateau Rider manager in Bayelsa, make away with his money

Man sentenced to 3 months for stealing goats, ram, given restitution option [Premium Times]

Man sentenced to 3 months for stealing goats, ram, given restitution option