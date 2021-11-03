RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Montblanc connects with clients in a week of celebration

It was a special week as Montblanc, the world’s leading Maison for luxury business lifestyle, celebrated the launch of its new boutique at The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

Individuals of influence in both the corporate world and the fashion industry convened at various private events to toast to the opening of Montblanc’s first standalone boutique, 30 years after its first entrance to Nigeria with its longstanding partner, Polo Luxury.

The activities were an exaltation of what Montblanc has come to represent – a passion for craftsmanship and creativity, as well as corporate elegance and sophistication.

The press conference, with Alain Dos Santos (Managing Director, Montblanc Africa), John Obayuwana (CEO, Polo Luxury Group), and Jennifer Obayuwana (Executive Director, Polo Luxury Group) offered an insight into the business thinking behind the new boutique.

“This is a point in history for Polo and Montblanc in Lagos, one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, and one that is home to a growing population of ambitious, sophisticated men and women who appreciate the craftsmanship, design and assured status that the Maison offers,” Jennifer Obayuwana shared.

John Obayuwana added: “The similar values we [Polo Luxury and Montblanc] share have strengthened our relationship. Trust is absolutely critical. In addition, we make sure that our operations reflect global best practices. With these elements in place, you get an outstanding outcome, such as what we are witnessing with the business today.”

A highlight of the week was the Collectors’ Evening that drew together Montblanc aficionados, corporate titans, and the political elite. Guests included, among others: Dr Alex Otti, former Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank; Dr Adaeze Udensi, Executive Director of Titan Trust Bank; Mr Johnson Chukwu, Founder and MD of Cowry Asset Limited; Mr Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State; Mr Rotimi Makanjuola, MD of Caverton Helicopters; and renowned architect Chief Tokunbo Omisore.

The terrace of Capital Club Lagos, the private business and social club in Victoria Island, was transformed into the full Montblanc experience – rendered in black monochrome with a pure and uncluttered aesthetic. An exhibition section showcased some of the Maison’s most prestigious, limited edition pieces, including the Patron of Art Homage to Moctezuma I Limited Edition pen.

This sought-after writing instrument, with champagne-tone gold-coated fittings is dedicated to the crowned ruler of the great Aztec Empire in 1440, who ushered in the golden age of the Aztecs.

On the day of the formal opening, Montblanc once again rolled out the black carpet for select guests to witness the ribbon cutting ceremony. Guests enjoyed an immersive experience of the brand at the boutique and were privileged to view a live art installation on Montblanc’s iconic fine stationery notebooks by renowned Nigerian artist, Oliver Enwonwu, a well-recognised leader in the Nigerian arts and culture sector.

It is fair to say that the opening of this boutique, a significant milestone, has brought Montblanc a step closer to its global expansion goals. Alain Dos Santos reiterated: “With the standalone boutique, we have put Lagos on the map of Montblanc’s worldwide boutiques. Now, we will ensure that Lagos receives novelties at the same time as our boutiques in cities such as Paris, New York, and Dubai.”

Montblanc offers a variety of luxury business lifestyle items, including watches, writing instruments, leather goods, accessories and technology devices and is now open at The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

