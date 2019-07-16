Unfortunately, many parents are unconcerned and allow their young ones spend long idle hours watching TV shows, listening to music with questionable lyrics, playing video games or chatting online without checks, controls or guidance.

Risks of Media Use

Exposure to TV shows, music or books that depict and present as attractive, tendencies such as substance or alcohol abuse, self-infliction of injury, violence and immorality is dangerous as youngsters may gradually come to see these things as normal, acceptable and desirable. In other cases, long unsupervised hours spent chatting on social media platforms can expose a child to the risk of online bullies who victimize others through humiliating and hateful comments or messages. Similarly, some children can be lured through social media, chat rooms, email or SMS to engage in sending images with nudity and inappropriately explicit content.

Furthermore, media can be very distracting and time-consuming, time meant to be spent studying may instead be spent on entertainment media or divided between completing homework and playing games on a mobile device. These habits impact negatively on school performance. In fact, many children develop unhealthy sleep habits because they deprive themselves of having enough sleep in order to enjoy long hours watching movies, playing games or exchanging messages.

Parental Responsibility

Without your help as a parent, your child may not be able to set the right boundaries and find the balance necessary for his/her healthy development in this area. It is essential for you as a parent to ensure your child develops the right habits and can handle media consumption responsibly. Here are helpful recommendations:

It is your responsibility to choose the TV channels, radio programs, games or books that your child has access to and place parental controls. Do your best to keep unwholesome media content out of their reach. Moderate the number of gadgets your child can use at a time. You can also limit the number of television channels they have access to or periodically withdraw television or video games privileges at strategic times, like when they need to study for exams. Set a media curfew. Keep devices out of their bedrooms and most importantly out of your child’s reach during their bedtime. Make time to partake in your child’s media usage once in a while. You can choose to watch a TV series or play a video game together. Be strict with age ratings on movies. You can also read an online review of the movie before deciding to let your child watch it. Teach them how to behave on social media. Discourage hateful posts and comments and remind them to speak up if they feel harassed by anyone online. Regularly check up on their social media activities, by following them on social media. Encourage them to go outdoors and enjoy other forms of entertainment. Allow very minimal access to the media for your toddlers and instead opt for games that build problem-solving, reasoning and motor skills. Spend time with your child to build their trust in you while understanding the areas where he/she needs your support the most.

