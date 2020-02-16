Agbowu of Ogbagbaa, Oba Sikirulahi Akinropo has explained why he did not raise his hands too fight back when Oluwo of Iwo, Oba, Abdulrasheed Akanbi attacked him during a peace meeting.

Oluwo was reported to have attacked Akinropo during a meeting convened by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 11, Bashir Makama, to resolve a land dispute between the monarchs.

Explaining the reason he didn’t fight back when he was attacked in an interview with Punch, the monarch said, “I have been a traditional ruler for 24 years and I know the worth of the institution I represent. Have you ever heard of an Oba exchanging blows or fighting? I can’t be part of that madness; that was why I held my peace. If I also had fought back, I would have constituted a nuisance”.

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi beats up a fellow monarch during a peace meeting convened by an Assistant Inspector General of Police. (Punch)

Prior to the peace meeting, Oluwo had reportedly written to the all monarchs around his domain, warning them to desist from selling lands in the area.

According to Akinropo, all the monarchs said they have only sold lands in their own domains.

The monarch said while the meeting was ongoing, Oluwo descended on him asking him why he spoke while he was talking.

“He left his seat and the Iwo Local Government Chairman was trying to restrain him, but he pushed him away and started punching me where I sat. It was the AIG that came to my rescue by pulling him away from me”.

Akinropo who had a cut on his face said he was not sure whether Oluwo used the ring in his fingers or the car keys he held while beating to to cut his face.