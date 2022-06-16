Mompha's absence stalls his trial over alleged N6bn laundering

The Defence counsel, Mr Gboyega Oyewole, SAN, prayed the court to grant him one week to verify the claims of the prosecution.

Oyewole had earlier prayed the court to stand down the matter because the defendant was working on a plea bargain.

He said his client would be in court by the time case was called again.

“My lord, we pray for a stand down of this matter because we are working on a plea bargain. I addition to that, I am a little bit under the weather.

“The defendant will be present in court by the time we are back my lord,” Oyewole said.

The EFCC counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, did not object to the submission of the defence counsel and urged the court to give them time to manage the information they had.

“My Lord, we have to managed the information we have at hand,” Oyedepo said.

NAN reports that the case was stood down for over two hours and when the case was called again, the defendant was absent.

The defence counsel sought for the indulgence of the court for both parties to approach the bench.

NAN also reports that the parties were in a private conversation with the judge for over 15 minutes.

Justice Mojisola Dada thereafter adjourned the case until June 22 for further report

The EFCC, had on Jan.12, charged Mompha and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd, with six billion Naira money laundering

The eight-count charge include conspiracy to launder money obtained through unlawful activities, and laundering of money obtained through unlawful activities.