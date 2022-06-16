RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Mompha's absence stalls his trial over alleged N6bn laundering

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The absence of social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha (alias Mompha), on Thursday stalled his trial in an Ikeja Special Offence Court for alleged N6 billion money laundering,

Mompha's absence stalls his trial over alleged N6bn laundering. [Twitter/@NaijaPR]
Mompha's absence stalls his trial over alleged N6bn laundering. [Twitter/@NaijaPR]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on on June 10, accused Mompha of flouting the court order by traveling to Dubai with a new international passport.

Recommended articles

The Defence counsel, Mr Gboyega Oyewole, SAN, prayed the court to grant him one week to verify the claims of the prosecution.

Oyewole had earlier prayed the court to stand down the matter because the defendant was working on a plea bargain.

He said his client would be in court by the time case was called again.

“My lord, we pray for a stand down of this matter because we are working on a plea bargain. I addition to that, I am a little bit under the weather.

“The defendant will be present in court by the time we are back my lord,” Oyewole said.

The EFCC counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, did not object to the submission of the defence counsel and urged the court to give them time to manage the information they had.

“My Lord, we have to managed the information we have at hand,” Oyedepo said.

NAN reports that the case was stood down for over two hours and when the case was called again, the defendant was absent.

The defence counsel sought for the indulgence of the court for both parties to approach the bench.

NAN also reports that the parties were in a private conversation with the judge for over 15 minutes.

Justice Mojisola Dada thereafter adjourned the case until June 22 for further report

The EFCC, had on Jan.12, charged Mompha and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd, with six billion Naira money laundering

The eight-count charge include conspiracy to launder money obtained through unlawful activities, and laundering of money obtained through unlawful activities.

The other charges include retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, use of property derived from unlawful act, possession of document containing false pretences and failure to disclose assets.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Borno elders express concern over lukewarm attitude to PVC registration

Borno elders express concern over lukewarm attitude to PVC registration

Alleged N321bn fraud: Court stops Gov Mohammed from probing his 2 predecessors

Alleged N321bn fraud: Court stops Gov Mohammed from probing his 2 predecessors

2023: Amosun rallies support for Tinubu in Ogun

2023: Amosun rallies support for Tinubu in Ogun

Buhari pledges $550,000 contribution to Great Green Wall Secretariat

Buhari pledges $550,000 contribution to Great Green Wall Secretariat

Nigerian elected as African rep on UN Anti-corruption board

Nigerian elected as African rep on UN Anti-corruption board

Troops kill 47 terrorists, rescue Chibok girl, son in Borno

Troops kill 47 terrorists, rescue Chibok girl, son in Borno

Activist decry rate of rape cases in Sokoto, Lagos

Activist decry rate of rape cases in Sokoto, Lagos

3 reasons Father Mbaka does not want Peter Obi to become president

3 reasons Father Mbaka does not want Peter Obi to become president

33 passengers escape deaths as Overland aircraft’s engine catches fire mid-air

33 passengers escape deaths as Overland aircraft’s engine catches fire mid-air

Trending

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023 presidential candidates and their Zodiac signs

Sex worker burnt alive after customer found Quran in her room

Sex worker

How Hydrocephalus survivor coped with discrimination to strengthen her mental health

Funto Oguntiloye

Tragedy in Imo as 5 family members die, others unconscious

Tragedy in Imo as 5 family members die, others unconscious