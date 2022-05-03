Having sighted the burglar, who broke into her house with her three children inside through a laundry room, the woman who’s said to be in her 30s, grabbed her gun and shot him twice in the chest.
Mom shoots burglar dead after breaking into home with her kids inside
Luck ran out on a burglar in Texas, United States, when he broke into the house of a woman with her three children inside.
Following the shooting, the intruder who’s later identified as Roman Rodriguez, 41, was found in his pool of blood.
Giving their account of the incident, local residents stated that two gunshots rang out in quick succession. “The first thing we heard was a gunshot and it was one,” a neighbour was quoted as saying. “And then maybe within a minute a second one popped up.”
Even though policemen were quickly drafted to the scene, Rodriquez didn’t make it out alive as he died from his wounds on the way to the hospital, with the Bexar County Medical Examiner ruling that he died from gunshots to his torso.
The woman and her children survived the incident unhurt, as no other injury was reported.
However, while the police are currently investigating the incident, the homeowner is expected not to face any charges due to the state's Castle Doctrine, which allows for the use of force against another person who is unlawfully and forcefully entering or attempting to enter one's home, vehicle or work place.
