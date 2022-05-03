Mom shoots burglar dead after breaking into home with her kids inside

Following the shooting, the intruder who’s later identified as Roman Rodriguez, 41, was found in his pool of blood.

Giving their account of the incident, local residents stated that two gunshots rang out in quick succession. “The first thing we heard was a gunshot and it was one,” a neighbour was quoted as saying. “And then maybe within a minute a second one popped up.”

Even though policemen were quickly drafted to the scene, Rodriquez didn’t make it out alive as he died from his wounds on the way to the hospital, with the Bexar County Medical Examiner ruling that he died from gunshots to his torso.

The woman and her children survived the incident unhurt, as no other injury was reported.