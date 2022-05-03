RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Mom shoots burglar dead after breaking into home with her kids inside

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

Luck ran out on a burglar in Texas, United States, when he broke into the house of a woman with her three children inside.

Mom shoots burglar dead after breaking into home with her kids inside
Mom shoots burglar dead after breaking into home with her kids inside

Having sighted the burglar, who broke into her house with her three children inside through a laundry room, the woman who’s said to be in her 30s, grabbed her gun and shot him twice in the chest.

Recommended articles

Following the shooting, the intruder who’s later identified as Roman Rodriguez, 41, was found in his pool of blood.

Giving their account of the incident, local residents stated that two gunshots rang out in quick succession. “The first thing we heard was a gunshot and it was one,” a neighbour was quoted as saying. “And then maybe within a minute a second one popped up.

Even though policemen were quickly drafted to the scene, Rodriquez didn’t make it out alive as he died from his wounds on the way to the hospital, with the Bexar County Medical Examiner ruling that he died from gunshots to his torso.

The woman and her children survived the incident unhurt, as no other injury was reported.

However, while the police are currently investigating the incident, the homeowner is expected not to face any charges due to the state's Castle Doctrine, which allows for the use of force against another person who is unlawfully and forcefully entering or attempting to enter one's home, vehicle or work place.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NIN registration struggles show Pantami not doing enough to redeem his tainted image [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

NIN registration struggles show Pantami not doing enough to redeem his tainted image [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

2023: It’s the turn of southern Nigeria to produce next president, says Akeredolu

2023: It’s the turn of southern Nigeria to produce next president, says Akeredolu

World Press Freedom Day: NUJ seeks more protection for journalists

World Press Freedom Day: NUJ seeks more protection for journalists

Edo to arrest parents over children’s street begging

Edo to arrest parents over children’s street begging

US body ranks Afe Babalola University best Nigerian university

US body ranks Afe Babalola University best Nigerian university

Peter Obi says Nigeria must live within its means to take people out of poverty

Peter Obi says Nigeria must live within its means to take people out of poverty

Okorocha tried to join us many times, but we rejected him -IPOB

Okorocha tried to join us many times, but we rejected him -IPOB

Oyo South Senator, Balogun dumps PDP

Oyo South Senator, Balogun dumps PDP

2023: APC may field a northern candidate for Presidency if...

2023: APC may field a northern candidate for Presidency if...

Trending

Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard dies while doing church chore

Late Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard. [Vanguard]

Sleeping with animal in Nigeria can land you in prison for 14 years - Lawyer

Sleeping with animal in Nigeria can land you in prison for 14 years - Lawyer. [gmcshahdol]

Residents put 2 thieves inside drum, make them sing praises to God (video)

Alleged thieves

Children must bear surnames of both father and mother – Italian court rules

Stock photo