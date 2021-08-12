RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Mohammed Fawehinmi will be buried after autopsy, says family

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Fawehinmi-Biobaku said the family could not preempt the cause of his death until release of the autopsy result.

Mohammed-Fawehinmi, First son of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi who was Giwa's attorney. (Channels TV)
Mohammed-Fawehinmi, First son of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi who was Giwa's attorney. (Channels TV)

The family of late Mohammed Fawehinmi, says he will buried after an autopsy and other necessary arrangements.

Recommended articles

The eldest child of Gani Fawehinmi, Mrs Basirat Fawehinmi-Biobaku, who spoke on behalf of the family, made the announcement at a news conference in Lagos on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mohammed, eldest son of late legal icon and activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, died at about 9:00 a.m. of Wednesday, after a brief illness in a Lagos hospital, at the age of 52.

Fawehinmi-Biobaku said the family could not preempt the cause of his death until release of the autopsy result.

She added that the deceased would be buried once the family concluded necessary arrangements.

Fawehinmi-Biobaku added that the family was also waiting for younger brother of the deceased, Mr Saheed Fawehinmi, from the U.S.

She said the family, though still saddened and in shock, would announce his funeral arrangements in due course.

“This is after consultations with all relevant stakeholders, both in the country and outside the country,” she said.

NAN recalls that Mohammed, was said to have complained of breathing difficulties and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

He had a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to the Nigerian bar in 1998.

The deceased was the Chairman of Nigerian Weekly Law Reports before his demise.

In 2003, he had an accident in Lagos, which affected his spinal cord, confining him to wheelchair.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria registers 753 additional COVID-19 infections, 5 deaths

More than 1,000 terrorists, families surrender, 27 killed in North East

Nigeria High Commission building in London has been closed due to COVID-19 spread

Buhari visits Tinubu in London

NBC urges broadcast stations to promote peace ahead of 2023 elections

PDP wants court to remove Buni as Yobe governor

Saraki mourns ex-First Lady Hadiza Shagari

Tinubu condoles with Fawehinmi family over son’s death

Aregbesola commissions Enugu NIS Command headquarters