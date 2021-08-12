Mohammed Fawehinmi ‘ll be buried after autopsy, says family

The eldest child of Gani Fawehinmi, Mrs Basirat Fawehinmi-Biobaku, who spoke on behalf of the family, made the announcement at a news conference in Lagos on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mohammed, eldest son of late legal icon and activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, died at about 9:00 a.m. of Wednesday, after a brief illness in a Lagos hospital, at the age of 52.

Fawehinmi-Biobaku said the family could not preempt the cause of his death until release of the autopsy result.

She added that the deceased would be buried once the family concluded necessary arrangements.

Fawehinmi-Biobaku added that the family was also waiting for younger brother of the deceased, Mr Saheed Fawehinmi, from the U.S.

She said the family, though still saddened and in shock, would announce his funeral arrangements in due course.

“This is after consultations with all relevant stakeholders, both in the country and outside the country,” she said.

NAN recalls that Mohammed, was said to have complained of breathing difficulties and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

He had a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to the Nigerian bar in 1998.

The deceased was the Chairman of Nigerian Weekly Law Reports before his demise.