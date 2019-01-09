The deceased was reportedly stabbed on Tuesday, January 10, 2019. She died from her injuries at the age of 35.

A report by Uganda's Daily Monitor News confirms a social media post on the day of the attack. It contained a request to help catch the killer.

Prior to the incident, Mupende had sent out invitations to her wedding expected to hold in February.

One of the things she will be remembered for is her contribution, showcasing the culture in Rwanda, especially when the ones related to fashion, to an international audience.

The police are tight-lipped over details of her death but the Daily Monitor was able to confirm that an investigation has commenced.

Alexia Uwera Mupende, a member of an art group in Kigali owns a fitness center that is popular in the capital.