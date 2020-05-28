Reports say the deceased identified only as Emuron was accused of stealing a hen from of one his neighbours on Monday afternoon, prompting residents to descend on him in a furious mob attack that eventually led to his death.

Eastern News Network reported an eyewitness at the scene Paul Edigu as having recounted Emuron wailing for clemency, saying “his children had gone days without food”.

According to him, despite his plea for mercy, the angry mob did not give the suspect who’s now deceased time to explain his actions.

“Despite this community anger, some residents were opposed to the act stressing that the lockdown situation could have pushed Emuron to steal to feed his children,” Edigu told ENN.

The poor man was beaten to pulp till he went into coma before some good Samaritans voluntarily carried Emuron to Kyere Health Centre III but he died upon arrival and his body was seen abandoned under a mango tree at the health centre.

If he was alive and doing his best to feed his 7 children but things were tough for the family, who will then take care of the innocent children now that he has been killed?

May his soul rest in peace.