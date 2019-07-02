The youths in the town went on rampage, after a police officer killed one Ikenna Ogbunigwe on Monday, July 1, 2019 burning down the police station.

Ogbunigwe, a native of Umuoke was confirmed dead at the Mercy Hospital in Umuoke after he was rushed to the hospital by some youths.

On confirming Ogbunigwe’s death, the angry youths descended on the police station, carting away firearms and other exhibits at the station and releasing detainees.

A report according to NAN, has it that the divisional police officer was taken to safety by his colleagues after the mob attempted to kill him.

An eye-witness, who pleaded anonymity, revealed that Ogbunigwe’s corpse was taken to the police station in protest before the station was set ablaze.

The witness explained that trouble started when Ogbunigwe confronted the police officer over a minor argument at a restaurant in the town.

He said that the police officer pulled his trigger on the deceased, shooting sporadically when other youths tried to apprehend him over the killing of the young man.

According to NAN, the Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mr Orlando Ikeokwu, is yet to be briefed on the development.