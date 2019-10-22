A suspected robber, in the early hours of Tuesday, October 22, 2019, has been set ablaze after being nabbed while attempting to snatch a motorcycle from a commercial motorcycle rider.

The suspect was reported to have been burnt beside the former Daughter of Charity hospital, a few metres from the Kubwa train station in Abuja.

According to Punch, the suspected robber's plot was foiled when the commercial motorcyclist raised an alarm that attracted passers-by to the scene.

An illustrative image of a mob in action. [Daily Times]

The passers-by were said to have attacked the suspects. During the attack, one of the suspects was set ablaze, while his accomplice was rescued by the police who made it to the scene.

When contacted for confirmation of the incident, the deputy spokesman, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, ASP Miriam Yusuf, said she was yet to be briefed on the incident.