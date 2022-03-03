Mob set 2 suspected phone thieves ablaze in Onitsha

He said as they jumped into the tricycle and were about to drive off, the tricycle engine failed to start and they were apprehended by some boys at the park.

Uchenna said that when they were being beaten, other people around brought tyres and petrol and set them ablaze.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesman for the Police Command in Anambra, DSP. Tochukwu Ikenga, said the third suspect escaped.

He said that police operatives recovered the tricycle, handbag and infinix cell phone, allegedly stolen from the woman by the suspects.