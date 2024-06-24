ADVERTISEMENT
Mob lynches man over blasphemy in Bauchi

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was said to have advocated for a religious movement termed to be blasphemous in Bauchi State.

Angry mob in action (Image used for illustrative purposes) [People's Gazette]
Angry mob in action (Image used for illustrative purposes) [People's Gazette]

The deceased was said to have advocated for a blasphemous religious movement, which was said to be displeasing to the mob.

Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil, on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa, confirmed the development, saying the man was lynched on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

His words, “An individual named Usman was involved in sharing information about a new religious movement known as the Fera Movement. Regrettably, this led to tension and an altercation, resulting in his loss of life.

“We urge the community to remain calm and carry out daily activities without fear of intimidation, as normalcy has been restored in the affected area.

“The Bauchi State Police Command will provide updates on the investigation as it progresses. We also call upon parents, guardians, community leaders, and authoritative figures to maintain vigilance and intervene when necessary to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Musa also condemned the actions of the individuals involved and emphasised the importance of upholding the law.

The Command is committed to stepping up surveillance to ensure the safety and security of all residents,” he added.

The commissioner also urged the public to work hand-in-hand with law enforcement agencies to refrain from taking laws into their own hands.

This incident, however, happened barely a week after a mob lynched a suspected robber.

The robber, according to multiple reports, stabbed an 18-year-old PoS operator to death near the Yam Market in Wukari Local Government Headquarters to death, after which he was caught.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

Ogun confirms 1 death and 9 new cholera cases amid outbreak

Lagos ex-speaker Ikuforiji acquitted in money laundering case

Farmer's wristwatch 'swallowed by cow' is found 50 years later

Gov Alia inherits ₦359bn salary arrears, vows to prioritise workers' salaries

Heat stroke kills over 1,300 Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia this year

Nigerians told to avoid locally made kunu, zobo amid cholera outbreak

Court acquits ex-Lagos Speaker Ikuforiji, aide of money laundering charges

Shettima reacts to alleged plot to dethrone Sultan of Sokoto

Witness says Emefiele unfairly awarded contracts to his wife, brother-in-law

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook

Fouani brothers

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

Africa is beautiful, the media lied to us - African American lady urge visits

