Mob lynches man over blasphemy in Bauchi

The deceased was said to have advocated for a blasphemous religious movement, which was said to be displeasing to the mob.

Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil, on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa, confirmed the development, saying the man was lynched on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

His words, “An individual named Usman was involved in sharing information about a new religious movement known as the Fera Movement. Regrettably, this led to tension and an altercation, resulting in his loss of life.

“We urge the community to remain calm and carry out daily activities without fear of intimidation, as normalcy has been restored in the affected area.

“The Bauchi State Police Command will provide updates on the investigation as it progresses. We also call upon parents, guardians, community leaders, and authoritative figures to maintain vigilance and intervene when necessary to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

Musa also condemned the actions of the individuals involved and emphasised the importance of upholding the law.

“The Command is committed to stepping up surveillance to ensure the safety and security of all residents,” he added.

The commissioner also urged the public to work hand-in-hand with law enforcement agencies to refrain from taking laws into their own hands.

This incident, however, happened barely a week after a mob lynched a suspected robber.