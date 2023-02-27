Mob lynches man for strangling brother to d*ath in Abia

Dismissing a report that two people died in the course of the presidential and National Assembly elections held in the state on Saturday, February 25, Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Bala said the two brothers had a misunderstanding.

According to the police chief, Mgba, who was suspected to be mentally unstable, was disturbing the peace of his community that elections would not be held, when their family sent Eze to step in.

Bala said the family sent Eze to talk to Mgba and calm him down and stop him from carrying out the threat, but unfortunately, the latter strangled his brother to death.

“The man (Daniel Mgba), deranged, strangled his brother (Samuel Eze) to death,” the police chief stated.

Following the incident, the community residents apprehended Mgba and lynch him before the police arrive for his rescue.

“Mgba was arrested by the community and we told them not to harm him.

“But before we arrived, he was lynched by a mob and his house set ablaze and unfortunately, the community lost two brothers,” he added.

Meanwhile, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had been shot dead in Delta State.