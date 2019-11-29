An angry mob in Umuohiagu community, and Egbelu Obube community in Imo, has on Thursday, November 28, lynched three armed robbery suspects.

Two of the suspects, who specialise in vandalising electricity transformer within the airport communities, were identified as Ifeanyi Mgbakabala and Kelechi Eke (aka Agwo). The third suspect's identity could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

According to The Nation, Mgbakabala and Eke both hailed from Amagwa kindred in Umuagwu village in Umuohiagu area of the state.

It was gathered that the suspects were apprehended at Umuekwune kindred in Umuorisha village, attempting to vandalise the only remaining transformer in Umuohiagu.

The suspects were reported to have already vandalised eight transformers in Umuohiagu alone in the past three months.

As if that wasn't enough, they proceeded to vandalising the dedicated cables being installed for the new radio house for the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri.

Prior to this incident, the suspects had vandalised the transformer at the permanent base of the Nigeria Air Force at nearby Umuowa community, a development that led to the detention of two Airforce personnel on guard for three weeks.

Following the several turns of vandalism, the youths in various villages had mobilised themselves to beat the suspects to pulp for their latest 'operation'.

While running after the suspects, the youths alerted the Air Force men. In the course of the chasing, they were able to apprehend two of the culprits while one escaped.

The suspects, according to witnesses, were dragged to the major road, where they were about to be set ablaze before Air Force officers arrived the scene.

Ifeanyi and Agwo were beaten and left near dead before being handed over to Nigeria Air Force personnel. They later died.

The other suspect escaped to nearby Egbelu Obube community where he was reportedly set ablaze by the youths of the village.