RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Mob kills cart pusher for stabbing colleague to death over N200 in Abia

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A heated altercation, which led to a brawl between two cart pushers, has led to the death of the two men in Aba on Tuesday.

Mob kills cart pusher for stabbing colleague to death over N200 in Abia. (Photo used for illustration) [premiumnews24]
Mob kills cart pusher for stabbing colleague to death over N200 in Abia. (Photo used for illustration) [premiumnews24]

Confirming the deaths on Wednesday in Aba, the Police Command in Abia said that the altercation which degenerated into a fight resulted in the death of one of the combatants.

Recommended articles

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba on Wednesday that following the death of one of the fighters, a mob killed the other.

Ogbonna warned people to desist from taking laws into their hands when they have issues with others.

He said that the Police had removed the bodies of the dead cart pushers to the mortuary.

An eye-witness told newsmen that the cart pushers had on Tuesday morning engaged themselves in a fight over who should carry some goods purchased by a trader at Cemetery Market in Aba, Abia.

He said the men engaged in a brutal fight using dangerous weapons on each other over N200 to be received for assisting the trader to carry the goods.

The sources said that as the fight raged, people intervened, but the men refused to heed the pleas of the owner of the goods and other persons to settle the matter.

The witness said that one of the cart pushers stabbed the other in the abdomen, neck and other parts of his body during the fight which resulted in the death of the man.

According to him, noticing that the other cart pusher had died, the assailant made to run away but a mob descended on him and killed him on the spot.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Post-insurgency: Borno Govt reopens Bama-Banki road 9 years after closure

Post-insurgency: Borno Govt reopens Bama-Banki road 9 years after closure

EFCC arrests 2 suspected NIS recruitment scammers in Sokoto

EFCC arrests 2 suspected NIS recruitment scammers in Sokoto

Fashola says Nigeria doesn't have enough money to build new roads each year

Fashola says Nigeria doesn't have enough money to build new roads each year

Anambra Govt declares Thursday, Friday work-free ahead of governorship election

Anambra Govt declares Thursday, Friday work-free ahead of governorship election

I have no case to answer, ex-Minister accused of corruption tells court

I have no case to answer, ex-Minister accused of corruption tells court

The United States won't be granting visas to persons who rig Anambra election

The United States won't be granting visas to persons who rig Anambra election

Marwa wants N300m to build barracks for NDLEA officers in 36 states

Marwa wants N300m to build barracks for NDLEA officers in 36 states

Lagos residents cry out over failure to get vaccinated despite pre-registration

Lagos residents cry out over failure to get vaccinated despite pre-registration

JAMB remits N3.51bn to FG as 2021 operating surplus

JAMB remits N3.51bn to FG as 2021 operating surplus

Trending

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

He promised to send me abroad if I conceal our sexual activities – NDC guru’s daughter tells court

Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Headmistress sacks 16-year-old female student for having sex with the school's security guard

Headmistress sacks 16-year-old female student for having sex with the school's security guard