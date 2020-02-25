On Monday, February 24, 2020, a mob set four suspected ritualists ablaze in front of a police station at Otuo community in the Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Punch reports that the suspects, who were burnt alive, were three middle-aged men, and a woman.

It was gathered that the deceased were responsible for the murder of a Senior Secondary School 3 student of Azama College, Otuo.

The pupil was allegedly killed and her head severed from her body for ritual purposes.

According to a source in the community, the murder was carried out at night by her neighbour, who sent her on an errand to get sachet water.

While delivering the sachet water, the pupil was allegedly murdered and decapitated.

In the early hours of the following day after committing the crime, the culprits were said to have been caught while attempting to dump the victim’s body.

“The two men were burnt this morning (Monday) along with the woman, while her house was razed. They were all dragged to the popular Women Centre where the community police station is located. The third man was traced to his farm and apprehended,” Punch quoted a source.

Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor has confirmed the incident, saying the culprits were brought before the police station in the community, and set ablaze.