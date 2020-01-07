Two middle-aged men were on Monday, January 6, 2020, set ablaze after being caught robbing a barber's shop.

The robbery suspects, according to Vanguard, were set ablaze by an angry mob along Akai Effa road opposite Orange Resorts in the Calabar Municipality LGA of Cross River.

Before the mob lynched the suspects, it was gathered that the victims were forced to call their family members on the phone to inform them that they were about to be burnt to death alive for attempted armed robbery.

An eyewitness identified as Linda Akpan stated that the suspects had been terrorising the area for months, but met their waterloo on Monday.

“They have been terrorising the neighbourhood for months. Just a few days ago, they robbed a phone shop, carting away all the phones in the shop including accessories.

“Boys in the neighbourhood decided to increase surveillance in the area and the vigilante caught them right in the act while they were trying to cart away the plasma television, generator amongst other things before they pounced on them.

“They made them call their people before setting them ablaze this morning to serve as a warning to others with the intention to do the same,” Akpan was quoted as saying.

When contacted over the incident, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Irene Ugbo, confirmed it and simply said “it is true. It happened,” and declined to speak further.