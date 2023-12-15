Mixed reactions as Ghanaian man marries 2 women on the same day

In a post he shared on social media, his wives are seen displaying affection, openly sharing kisses with him. Houston's decision to marry two women simultaneously challenges the conventional norm. Social media reactions have been a mix of scepticism and congratulations, showcasing the varied perspectives on relationships and marriage.

Despite the unconventional nature of their union, the trio's story serves as a testament that love is diverse, transcending societal expectations and embracing the extraordinary beauty found in unconventional connections.

Houston recently shared a post on social media about how his two wives have been coexisting well and praying for him, a thing he said was responsible for his continuous progress in life. He urged other men to treat their wives well because women have the power to make or unmake a man.

Polygamy is not news in Ghana, but marrying more than one on the same day is uncommon.

Meanwhile, in March 2022, a Ghanaian man who went viral for marrying two women on the same day celebrated the first anniversary of the union. Babangida Adamu Sadiq married Maimuna Mahmud and Maryam Muhammad Na’ibi on March 6, 2021. Marking their first anniversary, Sadiq, in a post on his Facebook page, said, “Only good and pure hearts can form such a heavenly union. I'm grateful to Allah for having such lovely wives in my life."

