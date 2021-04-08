The heavily pregnant Nigerian woman identified as Aminat Idrees became the center of attraction at the National Sports Festival in the country’s Edo.

Despite her condition, she won a gold medal in the competition to the surprise of many people.

According to reports, she finished first in the mixed Poomsae (demonstration) category in taekwondo, at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’.

Mixed reactions as 8-month-pregnant woman wins taekwondo competition

Yabaleftonline.ng reported that the Lagos-based athlete also won Silver in the female team Poomsae category and an individual bronze in the same category making her one of the leading medalists at the festival.

Videos of her outstanding performance were shared online which have triggered reactions. While some people applauded her for the feat, others thought it was dangerous for her to engage in such activity just a month before giving birth.

Some people too accused the organisers of the event of being reckless and inconsiderate of the woman’s condition and the likely risk she might be exposed to as a result of her participation in the competition.

A Twitter user @James15674391 wrote: “This is dangerous o”.

@Angela201045315 wrote: “This is how they get themselves into problems and stress maternity staff for preventable problems”.