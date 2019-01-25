Mitsubishi's newest, Eclipse Cross SUV, bedazzles at Abuja International Trade Fair

Mitsubishi's all-new Eclipse Cross which recently unveiled in Nigeria by Massilia Motors made a brilliant exhibit at the 19th Abuja International Motor Fair.

Massilia Motors, the sole distributor for Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria, displayed this compact SUV from Mitsubishi 2019 models at the Abuja Motor show, the biggest annual gathering of automobiles in Nigeria.

The Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), representing Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo at the event was taken on a tour of the vehicle, with Mr Kunle Jaiyesimi, Deputy Managing Director of Massilia Motors and CFAO Motors.

The Eclipse Cross received high commendations from visitors to the fairground for being a serious move from Mitsubishi to take over the compact SUV market where it already has two other strong models, the ASX and Outlander.

This impressive new entry to the automobile market from the Japanese automaker has a design quite unlike any other in the Nigerian market right now.

Equipped with a 2.0 litre CVT petrol engine for the Nigerian market, this vehicle boasts of performance enhancement features like Super-All Wheel Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, blind spot warning, Active Stability Control and Hill Start Assist. Some other exciting features include a reverse video camera, a keyless operation system, electric parking brake, rain sensor and auto headlights.

This 2019 SUV model sets a benchmark in its category and is quite as unique as a rare eclipse.

