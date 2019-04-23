Mitsubishi Motors and She Leads Africa come together to support women in Nigeria’s corporate world

To celebrate women leading corporate Nigeria, She Leads Africa, a community that helps young African women achieve their professional dreams in conjunction with Massilia Motors Nigeria, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria and a joint venture of the CFAO Group and the Chanrai Group, organised a private evening of networking and learning tagged, ‘Drive Your Ambition.

Drive Your Ambition took place at the Mitsubishi Motors showroom in Victoria Island bringing together a myriad of senior executive Nigerian women from different sectors of the economy under one roof to share and learn from each other.

The opening note was given by Funmi Abiola, Head of Marketing and Communications for Massilia Motors who shed more light on the Drive Your Ambition tagline which was created in 2017 when Mitsubishi Motors turned 100 years old. The event is a continuation of their efforts to Nigerian’s breaking grounds in various industries.

The session officially kicked-off with a few words from the Co- Founder of She Leads Africa, Afua Osei.

Osei in her welcome address highlighted the importance of networking and encouraged attendees to partake in a bonding session. The goal of the session was for the attendees to meet new people with experiences similar or different to theirs.

Speakers at the event were three senior level female corporate executives including Amuche Okeke-Agba, a Partner in McKinsey & Company’s Lagos office who co-leads the Recovery & Transformation Services practice for McKinsey in West Africa. Ijeoma Agboti-Obatoyinbo, the Managing Director/CEO of FBNQuest Funds Ltd, and lastly, Ugochi Agoreyo, a Partner Development Senior Specialist for West Africa at SAP.

The panel was moderated by Abosede George-Ogan, Director, Strategy, Partnerships and Stakeholder Management at the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund. The women spoke of their experiences gained in the course of their careers, the challenges they have faced and the lessons learnt from those challenges.

Here are the three key pieces of advice that were shared at Drive Your Ambition that will keep us going in our careers:

Get help: Always make sure you rely on your network of mentors and peers.

Visibility is very important: Go the extra mile with your work, do the little extra that makes things better and get noticed for your good work!

Don’t burn bridges: It’s important to strive for clean exits so you can keep increasing the network of people you have access to.

We hope that more women all across the country find success in their chosen career paths and continue to drive their ambition.

Thank you to our Media Partners, Bella Naija and Business Day for supporting this event.

About She Leads Africa:

﻿She Leads Africa﻿ is a social enterprise that creates digital content and hosts in-person programs to help young African women accomplish their professional and entrepreneurial dreams. SLA reaches more than 600,000 women across 35+ countries and 5 continents and has been featured in t﻿he Financial Times﻿, ﻿Forbes﻿, ﻿BBC﻿, ﻿CNN﻿,﻿ CNBC Africa﻿, ﻿Black Enterprise﻿ and﻿ Huffington Post﻿.

For more information about She Leads Africa, join the online community at ﻿sheleadsafrica.org/join﻿ and follow on ﻿Facebook﻿, ﻿Instagram﻿, and ﻿Twitter﻿.

About Massilia Motors Nigeria:

﻿Massilia Motors﻿ was created by the joint venture of the CFAO Group and the Chanrai Group uniting forces to deliver customer satisfaction. Consolidated under the CFAO group.

Massilia Motors is the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria, and their aim is to become Nigeria's leading automotive distributor by offering consumer value and superior customer service, by ensuring effective talent management and inspiring trust.

