Missing Vanguard journalist Salem, found dead in Abuja

Vanguard reports that Salem’s body was discovered on Thursday, November 11, 2021, with details surrounding his death still sketchy at the time of reporting.

Salem, who was a House of Representatives correspondent, was declared missing on October 13.

Reports say a band of kidnappers had opened communication channels with his family and threatened to kill him if a certain amount of money wasn't paid.

One Prince Enyenihi, 25, has been arrested for attempting to extort the reporter’s family.

The suspect reportedly sent text messages to Salem’s wife with a concealed number, while demanding N100 million in ransom payment.

This week, the House of Representatives passed a resolution mandating all security agencies to immediately investigate the whereabouts of the missing journalist.