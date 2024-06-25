Missing pregnant woman faked her kidnap - Ogun police

The Ogun Police Command has now revealed that Rahemat, who claimed she was reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen while heading to the state hospital at Ijaiye, Abeokuta, the state capital for delivery, had faked her kidnapping.

According to the spokesperson for the state police command, Omolola Odutola, Rahemat, after suffering another miscarriage, decided to fake her kidnap to avoid her husband's anger, who was expecting her to give birth.

Odutola said Rahemat escaped to Kwara State and later returned to Abeokuta with her father. She had been frustrated by repeated miscarriages and fabricated the kidnap story as a way out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She traveled to Kwara State herself, far from any actual kidnapping. After suffering a miscarriage and fearing her husband’s reaction, she concocted this scenario. The anti-kidnapping team tracked her until she reappeared. Rahemat is currently under medical care and is safe,” Odutola said.

Rahemat’s husband, Ogunbunmi Lateef, claimed last week’s Thursday that he received a WhatsApp message notifying him of his wife’s kidnap by some abductors.