Missing pregnant woman faked her kidnap - Ogun police

Damilare Famuyiwa

She was said to have faked her abduction to escape her husband's wrath after having another miscarriage.

Rahemat Lateef faked her kidnapping [Punch]
Rahemat Lateef faked her kidnapping [Punch]

The Ogun Police Command has now revealed that Rahemat, who claimed she was reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen while heading to the state hospital at Ijaiye, Abeokuta, the state capital for delivery, had faked her kidnapping.

According to the spokesperson for the state police command, Omolola Odutola, Rahemat, after suffering another miscarriage, decided to fake her kidnap to avoid her husband's anger, who was expecting her to give birth.

Odutola said Rahemat escaped to Kwara State and later returned to Abeokuta with her father. She had been frustrated by repeated miscarriages and fabricated the kidnap story as a way out.

She traveled to Kwara State herself, far from any actual kidnapping. After suffering a miscarriage and fearing her husband’s reaction, she concocted this scenario. The anti-kidnapping team tracked her until she reappeared. Rahemat is currently under medical care and is safe,” Odutola said.

Rahemat’s husband, Ogunbunmi Lateef, claimed last week’s Thursday that he received a WhatsApp message notifying him of his wife’s kidnap by some abductors.

This was as the police confirmed the report, stating that Ogunbunmi reported that his pregnant wife, whom he said was due for delivery, left home for the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, and he received a WhatsApp message confirming the abduction. This situation has now been clarified as a case of a fake kidnap.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

