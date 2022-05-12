RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Teen girl in Bomet stabs fellow girl to death over 2GB memory card

Authors:

Amos Robi

The incident occurred at a local wines and spirits

A crime scene cordoned off with police yellow tape
A crime scene cordoned off with police yellow tape

Police in Mulot, Bomet county are investigating an incident where a 16-year-old girl stabbed another minor to death over a 2GB memory card.

Recommended articles

The incident which occurred outside a local wines and spirits shop saw the deceased stabbed on the left side of the chest and died on arrival at the Longisa District Hospital.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said its not clear whether the two girls were enrolled in school and what they were doing in premises that were out of bounds for minors.

“The incident occurred outside Sweet Wines and Spirits, next to West Inn bar in the sleepy Mulot Sunset trading centre. It has not been established exactly whether the adolescent girls were school going children and what business they were conducting in prohibited areas,” the DCI stated.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

The suspect who is being held at Mulot police station is also being looked into to establish whether she was under the influence of drugs during the quarrel.

“The suspect has since been arrested and is currently in custody at Mulot police station, detectives have widened the scope of their investigations in this matter to establish whether adults had accompanied the young girls to the liquor shops, whether prior to their argument they were intoxicated and who was responsible,” said the DCI.

According to the DCI, Mulot town has been hit by increased fraudsters although authorities have been swift in making arrests.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

“Mulot town has gained notoriety as a haven for mobile money fraudsters, with a majority of suspects engaged in the fast spreading vice having been arrested in the area,” the DCI noted.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Gov Lalong's wife, father in-law allegedly decide Plateau next governor

2023: Gov Lalong's wife, father in-law allegedly decide Plateau next governor

INEC suspends online Continuous Voter Registration on May 30

INEC suspends online Continuous Voter Registration on May 30

Presidential race: I’ll address hunger, ensure shared prosperity for Nigerians – Tinubu

Presidential race: I’ll address hunger, ensure shared prosperity for Nigerians – Tinubu

Saraki officially declares for 2023 presidency

Saraki officially declares for 2023 presidency

Horror as plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon

Horror as plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon

Jonathan appointed to board of European Council on Africa and Middle East

Jonathan appointed to board of European Council on Africa and Middle East

Consider donating 40% of proceeds from sale of parties’ forms to ASUU – Group

Consider donating 40% of proceeds from sale of parties’ forms to ASUU – Group

Cameroon successfully conducts 3 kidney transplant operations

Cameroon successfully conducts 3 kidney transplant operations

ASUP gives FG two weeks ultimatum to address demands

ASUP gives FG two weeks ultimatum to address demands

Trending

Man who asked God to take his life can't believe he's recovering (video)

Fred

"If God hasn’t called you, you can’t do this work" – Ghanaian sex worker (video)

“Coronavirus has seriously affected nightlife, there is low patronage now – sex workers cry

I can’t ignore big buttocks- Married man wonders "if someone cursed" him

Sad African man

My penis fell off and I put it in dustbin – 47-year-old father tells traumatic story