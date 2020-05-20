Ghanaian millionaire HRH Oscar Yao Doe, the owner of Doscar Group Holdings who said the nurse did nothing wrong by twerking while in uniform has vowed to ensure her possible sacking becomes a blessing for her instead of a punishment.

According to him, he will double the pay of the nurse and pay 10 years in advance should the GRNMC relieve her of her duty as a result of the controversial twerking.

Defending the yet-to-be-identified nurse, Oscar Yao Doe claimed that she was only expressing her beauty through art and culture, and must not be punished for it.

Social media was recently replete with a video of the beautiful nurse with a huge backside shaking her body erotically to a piece of music, while some people in the background believed to be her colleagues are heard cheering her on.

The video went viral, getting to the attention of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwifery Council which condemned it vehemently, saying it is an affront to the ethics of the health profession.